AAL

Gol says deal with American Airlines formalized

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

Brazilian airline Gol said on Monday a deal earlier announced with American Airlines has been formalized, according to a securities filing.

In September, Gol announced an exclusive three-year codeshare agreement with American Airlines, which is going to invest $200 million in the Brazilian airline.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra)

