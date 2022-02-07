Gol says deal with American Airlines formalized

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA said on Monday a deal earlier announced with American Airlines AAL.O has been formalized, according to a securities filing.

In September, Gol announced an exclusive three-year codeshare agreement with American Airlines, which is going to invest $200 million in the Brazilian airline.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra)

