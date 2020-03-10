Gol Linhas Traffic Rises, Load Factor Falls in February

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s GOL reported mixed traffic numbers for February, 2020. Domestic demand and supply increased on a year-over-year basis despite sluggish performance on the international front. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) declined in the month.

Traffic Statistics in Detail

Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), moved up 7.2% to 3.4 billion. While international RPK declined 3.3%, domestic RPK rose 9.1% in February.

On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 7.7% to approximately 4.2 billion. While international capacity contracted 3.2%, domestic capacity expanded 9.9%.

Internationally, volumes of departures and seats increased 14.3% and 11.5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, volumes of departures and seats rose 10.4% and 8.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, since capacity expansion outweighed traffic increase consolidated load factor decreased 40 basis points to 80.7%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GOL Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3(Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Airline industry are Azul S.A. AZUL , Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE and Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Azul has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise in excess of 100%, on an average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) in one of the last four quarters and beat estimates in the other three.

Spirit Airlines has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The carrier reported in line EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the consensus mark in the other three.

Ryanair has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 56.3%, on average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.

