Gol Linhas Grapples With Coronavirus Woes: Time to Dump?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier’s passenger revenues declined approximately 47% year over year in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus-led slump in air-travel demand. Although passenger demand has increased after having bottomed in April, it is still substantially below year-ago levels. With passenger revenues accounting for the bulk of the top line, total revenues are under significant pressure. For the third quarter, the airline anticipates revenues to decline approximately 73% year over year.



As the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian Real against the U.S. dollar poses a challenge to the company. As has been the case in 2019, this currency headwind hurt the company’s first-half 2020 results as well. Rising total unit costs due to reduced capacity (the carrier has reduced capacity significantly due to low air-travel demand) is another headwind. Evidently, during the second quarter, cost per available seat mile (“CASK”) soared more than 200% year over year due to 44.4% reduction in aircraft use. Excluding fuel, the metric surged more than 300%.



Additionally, Gol Linhas has a weak liquidity position. At the end of the second quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of R$415.89 million, much lower than the short-term debt of R$3.85 billion. This implies that the company does not have enough cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.



Primarily due to the coronavirus-related woes, shares of Gol Linhas have plunged 58.6% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 44.3%.





The pessimism surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 bottom line being pegged at a loss of $5.63. Moreover, the estimate has been revised upward in the last 60 days from a loss of $5.48.



In view of these negatives, we believe investors would do better by discarding Gol Linhas stock from their portfolios now, as is suggested by its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

