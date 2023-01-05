Gol Linhas (GOL) Tweaks 2022 Guidance, Issues 2023 View

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.GOL has updated its expectations for 2022, while unveiling the same for 2023.

Gol Linhas now expects capacity to increase 50% (prior view: 50-55%) year over year in 2022. GOL estimates load factor to be 80% (prior view: 81%) for 2022. The fuel price per liter is predicted to be R$5.8 (prior view: R$5.9) for 2022.

EBITDA margin is now anticipated to be 18% (prior view: 19%), while the EBIT margin is still forecast to be 7%. Net capital investments are still predicted to be R$650 million.

Total net revenues are now expected to be R$15.2 billion (prior view: R$15.4 billion) for 2022. The company anticipates a loss of $2.30 per share for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of $1.50 per share.

For 2023, GOL has provided preliminary guidance. Gol Linhas expects capacity to increase 20-25% year over year in 2023. GOL estimates the load factor to be 80% for 2023. The fuel price per liter is predicted to be R$5.3 for 2023.

The EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 24%, while the EBIT margin is forecast to be 14%. Net capital investments are predicted to be R$700 million.

Total net revenues are now expected to be R$20 billion for 2023. The company anticipates earnings of 20 cents per share for 2023.

To meet the expected domestic air-travel demand of nearly 100 billion revenue passenger kilometers for 2023, GOL aims to operate 120 aircraft on average during the year.

Further, GOL anticipates ending 2023 with 53 Boeing MAX aircraft in its fleet. The updated Boeing MAX should boost productivity, reduce unit costs and lower carbon emissions.

In 2023, GOL is also hopeful of witnessing R$450 million in savings from the inclusion of Smiles and R$400 million in savings from the additional MAX aircraft in the fleet. In 2023, GOL anticipates generating nearly R$4.5 billion of operating cash flow and neutral free cash flow after net capex and debt service.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Delta Airlines DAL, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ). Delta Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #2, while United Airlines and Teekay Tankers sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delta Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of 67% for the current year. DAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.90%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL’s current-year earnings has improved 11.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of DAL have gained 6.8% over the past three months.

UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.43% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of UAL have gained 6.7% over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 14.4% over the past three months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.