Gol Linhas (GOL) Traffic & Load Factor Improve in December

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL reported strong traffic numbers for December 2021 as air-travel demand continues to recover in Latin America.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), rose 14.7% year over year to 2.9 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), increased 13.4% year over year to 3.5 billion in December. Since traffic growth was more than capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) moved up 0.9 percentage points (p.p) to 81.9% last month.

With steady improvement in travel demand, RPK climbed 10% year over year in 2021. In response to this uptick, Gol Linhas expanded its capacity by 7.5% in the last year. Load factor ascended 1.9 p.p to 82% in 2021.

Gol Linhas’ domestic supply increased 11.4% and demand rose 12.6% in December. The carrier’s domestic load factor in the month was 81.9%. The domestic volume of departures rose 20.6% and seats increased 19.9%. The carrier reported an international supply of 64 million and a demand of 51 million. In December, the total (both domestic and international) number of departures increased 21.7%, while the total number of seats rose 20.9%.

Consistent improvement in traffic is expected to buoy Gol Linhas’ top-line numbers in the December quarter. Detailed results will be out on Feb 17.

