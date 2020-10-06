Gol Linhas (GOL) Traffic Declines Year Over Year in September

Thanks to coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ GOL traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, plunged 60.6% year over year in September.

With travel demand falling far below the year-ago levels, the company reduced capacity significantly. In September, capacity measured in available seat kilometers, contracted 60%. With traffic declining more than the amount of capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) declined 1.3 percentage points year over year. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures slumped 62.7% and seats tanked 62.9%.

Due to pandemic woes, shares of Gol Linhas have dropped 43.8% since the beginning of March compared with the industry’s 23.5% depreciation.

Despite the unfavorable comparison on a year-over-year basis, domestic air-travel demand has been improving over the past few months. Continuing the trend, domestic demand rose 36% in September from August reading. Supply climbed 35% on a month-over-month basis. Domestic load factor in the month was 80%.

Gol Linhas, which competes with the likes of Azul AZUL and Copa Holdings CPA in the Latin American aviation space, operated 270 flights per day on average in September compared with 190 in August. Moreover, the carrier reopened three bases (Juiz de Fora, Londrina and Presidente Prudente) in September. However, the carrier did not operate regular international flights in the month.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.

A better-ranked stock in the broader Transportation sector is Werner Enterprises WERN, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Werner have gained more than 19% so far this year.

