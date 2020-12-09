Gol Linhas (GOL) to Resume Operations on Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL is resuming commercial operations on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, effective Dec 9. The initial flights will be on the domestic routes to and from the airline’s hub in Sao Paulo.



The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which were grounded for 20 months following two fatal air crashes, received U.S. approval to fly again, only in November.



Gol Linhas anticipates all seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently in its fleet to be cleared to return to service by the end of this month.

In order to start commercial operations on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the airline, along with Boeing, conducted training for 140 pilots. The company has also completed a series of technical flights.



Gol Linhas, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), operates a single fleet of 127 Boeing aircraft. Additionally, it has orders for 95 737 MAX aircraft to replace the NGs (Next generation). These are schedules for delivery in the period between 2022 and 2032.



The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is sought after in the airline space mainly because of its fuel efficiency. Gol Linhas believes the 737 MAX should help in its expansion plans, as it increases productivity by 24%, reduces fuel consumption by approximately 15% and enables the aircraft to have a range of around 1,000 kilometers more, compared with the current 737 NG aircraft it operates.



Apart from this Brazilian carrier, U.S. airline American Airlines AAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will resume operations on the MAX jets this month. The airline will start operating MAX flights from Dec 29 onward on the Miami-New York route. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Meanwhile, as part of fleet modernization efforts, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines plans to lease 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from Air Lease Corporation AL. While Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #4, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3.

