GOL Linhas (GOL) to Announce Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.GOL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 8.

GOL Linhas has an unimpressive earning surprise history missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters (beating the estimate on two instances). The average negative earnings surprise for the four quarters came in at 43.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 19 cents which indicates an increase of 69.4% from the year-ago reported figure. However, the same has been revised downward by more than 100% in the past 60 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Let’s delve into the factors that are expected to shape the fourth-quarter earnings of GOL Linhas.

GOL is expected to be benefited by improving air travel demand, especially on the domestic front. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s top line is currently pegged at $915.6 million, which is an increase of 74.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Passenger unit revenues are expected to have seen an uptick from the year-ago figure owing to the continued recovery in leisure travel demand and a rise in international travel. Improved corporate demand with the workforce returning to the office and reduced COVID restrictions in international markets are expected to improve the available seat kilometers, which measures the airline’s passenger carrying capacity.

With an upbeat air travel demand scenario, the company expects an improved load factor which is an indicator of the airline’s capacity utilization.

On the flip side, the company is expected to have felt the jitters from the increasing fuel prices. This is likely to have a negative impact on the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GOL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GOL Linhas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Highlights of Q3

The company incurred a loss of 75 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents. In the year-ago quarter, GOL had incurred a loss of 85 cents per share. Net operating revenues of $765.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $786.1 million. With people taking to the skies again, the top line surged in excess of 100% year over year in the third quarter.

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Airline industry that have provided better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is being aided by the improved air travel demand situation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ALK reported better-than-expected results. Quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Operating revenues of $2,479 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,504.4 million. The top line jumped 31% year over year. The company expects a 23-29% increase in the top line during the first quarter of 2023. ALK has been increasing its capacity to meet the upbeat demand. Capacity is expected to increase 11-14% in the first quarter of 2023.

Alaska Air, currently holding a Zacks Rank of 2, has evidenced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of the company’s earnings being revised upward by 29.4% in the past 60 days.

United Airlines UAL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, is seeing steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Operating revenues of $12,400 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,230 million. UAL’s revenues increased 51.37% year over year owing to upbeat air-travel demand. UAL was profitable in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to upbeat air travel demand. The fourth quarter was the third consecutive profitable quarter at UAL. Driven by solid demand, management expects total revenue per available seat mile to grow almost 25% year over year for the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues are anticipated to grow almost 50% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 has been revised upward by 270% in the past 60 days to 68 cents.

American Airlines AAL is being aided by the improved air travel demand situation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, AAL reported better-than-expected results. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.63%. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.17 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share despite higher costs. Operating revenues of $13,189 million increased 39.9% year over year, reflecting upbeat air-travel demand. For first-quarter 2023, AAL’s earnings are expected to register 100% growth on a year-over-year basis. For 2023, the company’s earnings are expected to grow 330% on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings per share has been revised upward by 31.1% in the past 60 days. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

