Gol Linhas (GOL) Secures $600 Million With Castlelake LP

In an effort to modernize its fleet, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL completed a deal of securing up to $600 million with Castlelake LP to finance the buyout of 12 new 737 MAX aircraft. This agreement will enable GOL to replace NG planes with Boeing jets.

GOL Linhas CEO, Paulo Kakinoff stated, “With favorable market conditions for new MAX aircraft and our strong partnership with Boeing, as one of its largest customers, these aircraft further advance our market leadership position”.

The deal will include 10 finance leases and two sale-leasebacks. The interest for the lease is approximately 6%. The delivery of these additional 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft starts this January. To further cut costs, GOL anticipates returning up to 18 737 NG aircraft in 2022 and a total of 34 NG aircraft by the end of 2025.

This move to buy new Boeing 737 MAX planes will reduce carbon emissions and is in sync with GOL’s aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. These jets consume 15% less fuel, produce 16% fewer carbon emissions and 40% less noise, possessing greater flight range than the NG aircraft.

