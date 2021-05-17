Gol Linhas (GOL) Sales Rise 75% in April on Improving Demand

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL provided an update on its operational performance in April. The company’s daily sales volumes jumped 75% in April on a month-over-month basis, thanks to continued recovery in air-travel demand in Brazil as vaccinations increase in the nation.



The airline operated approximately 200 daily flights on peak days and covered 67 destinations last month. The carrier’s consolidated gross revenues totaled approximately R$250 million in the month. Given Gol Linhas’ constant efforts to match capacity with passenger demand, average load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) was 83% in April.



Passenger revenue per available seat kilometers, or PRASK, rose 38% month over month as well as 5% year over year due to higher ticket pricing, owing to dynamic yield management and recovery in travel demand compared with April 2020 when coronavirus cases were surging in Brazil. Gol Linhas’ net cash consumption, excluding financial debt service, was neutral in April.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

The airline’s short-term debt reduced to approximately R$2.0 billion at the end of April from R$3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020. At the end of April, Gol Linhas had a liquidity of approximately R$3.6 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and United Parcel Service UPS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 300%, 28% and 100% in a year’s time respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.