Gol Linhas (GOL) Rides on Low Fuel Costs Amid Coronavirus

With easing travel restrictions, Gol Linhas is seeing modest uptick in passenger demand particularly on the domestic front. Notably, the company saw a 20% improvement in demand in August compared with July levels. The carrier’s gross sales surged 27% to R$523 million in August from July. Additionally, gross revenues jumped 15% in August from July. Anticipating the uptrend in travel demand to continue, the carrier expects capacity to be at 80% of the 2019 level (domestic).

Moreover, low fuel prices are aiding Gol Linhas amid adversities. Average fuel price per liter decreased 3.5% year over year in the first six months of 2020. Additionally, the airline’s stringent cost-cutting measures support the bottom line.

Despite the recent improvement, demand is significantly lagging the year-ago levels as the pandemic continues. Evidently, the carrier’s passenger revenues declined approximately 47% year over year in the first half of 2020 due to slump in air travel demand following the coronavirus pandemic.

