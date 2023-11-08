Gol Linhas (Gol) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ) reported a third-quarter 2023 loss of 25 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate’s earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents. In the year-ago quarter, GOL reported a loss of 75 cents.

Net operating revenues of $956 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.4 million. However, with people again taking to the skies, the top line improved 24.8% year over year.

Revenues from passenger transportation, which accounted for 91.1% of total revenues, rose 13.1%, thanks to continued recovery in air-travel demand in Brazil. Cargo and other revenues surged 65.1%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Gol Linhas transported 8.1 million passengers in the third quarter, up 16.4% from the year-ago number.

Consolidated revenue passenger kilometers, the measure for revenues generated per kilometer per passenger, increased 8.2% from the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated available seat kilometers (ASK), which measures an airline's passenger-carrying capacity, also rose 5.2% year over year with expanded domestic capacity.

Gol Linhas’ total load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) rose to 83.7% from 81.3% in the year-ago reported quarter. The net yield climbed 4.5% year over year. Net passenger revenues per ASK ascended 7.6%, while net revenues per ASK jumped 10.7%.

Fuel price per liter decreased 29.6% to $4.62. Cost per ASK fell 8% year over year. Excluding fuel, the metric increased 6.1%. Total operating expenses fell 3.2% year over year in the third quarter.

Gol Linhas exited the third quarter with total liquidity (cash and cash equivalents, financial investments, deposits and accounts receivable) of R$4.7 billion, up 27.7% from the prior-year quarter.

During the third quarter, operating activities generated cash of R$0.9 billion.

At the third-quarter end, Gol Linhas’ fleet comprised 141 Boeing 737 aircraft (97 NGs, 39 MAXs and 5 Cargo NGs).

2023 Outlook

Gol Linhas still expects capacity to increase 10%-15% year over year in 2023. GOL still estimates the load factor to be 82% (prior view: 81%) in the current year. Fuel price per liter is now predicted to be R$5.1 in the current year.

Net capital investments are still projected to be R$600 million. Total net revenues are now anticipated to be R$19.3 billion (prior view: R$19.5 billion) in the current year. The pre-tax margin is now estimated to be 3% (prior view: 4%) for 2023.

EBITDA margin and EBIT margin are now anticipated to be 24% and 14%, respectively. Previously, the metrics were expected to register 25% and 15%, respectively.

Currently, Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL )reported third-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 31 cents from nonrecurring items) of $2.03, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.83, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line jumped 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.