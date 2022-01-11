Gol Linhas' (GOL) Q4 View Upbeat on Improved Air-Travel Demand

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL provided its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s quarterly performance is expected to have been aided by improved air-travel demand in Brazil and the resumption of international operations in November 2021.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, Gol Linhas anticipates EBITDA margin to be approximately 35%, while it expects EBIT margin to be around 28%. GOL estimates average fuel price per liter to be R$4.11.



Gol Linhas predicts passenger revenue per available seat kilometers to increase 35% year over year in the fourth quarter. It expects cost per available seat kilometers, excluding fuel, to decrease 12% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, is forecast to increase 15.4% year over year in the fourth quarter. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, is expected to climb 13.2% year over year in the same period. GOL estimates total number of seats to increase 20.9% year over year in the fourth quarter.



Gol Linhas is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Feb 17.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some other stocks within the broader Transportation sector that investors can consider are as follows:



Expeditors International of Washington EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 29.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Expeditors have appreciated more than 32% in a year.



ArcBest Corporation ARCB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 27.4%.



Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 100% in a year.



Schneider National SNDR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21%.



Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 18% in a year.

