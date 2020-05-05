Gol Linhas (GOL) Q1 Earnings Rise, Q2 Revenues May Decline 70%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ GOL earnings of 20 cents per share (excluding $3.08 from non-recurring items) in first-quarter 2020 increased year over year on cost-saving initiatives.



Net operating revenues of $710.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $929.8 million and also declined year over year. Passenger revenues accounting for bulk (93.4%) of the top line declined 3% on a year-over-year basis due to a drop in air travel demand following the coronavirus pandemic. While operations remained largely unaffected in January and February, the company started feeling the heat of the global health peril since mid-March.



Meanwhile, cargo and other revenues rose 16.4%. The airline carried 8.3 million customers in the reported quarter, indicating a drop of 6.7% from the year-ago period.

Operational Statistics



Consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) — measure for revenues generated per kilometer per passenger — were down 6.4% year over year. The metric declined 4.7% and 16% on the domestic and international front, respectively.



Consolidated available seat kilometers (ASK), measuring an airline's passenger carrying capacity, slipped 4.4% year over year. While domestic capacity dropped 3.1%, international capacity contracted 11.8%.



Furthermore, the company’s total load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) was 79.8% compared with 81.5% in the year-ago period. The metric deteriorated as traffic declined more than the amount of capacity contraction. Average yield per passenger fell 3.6%.



While net passenger revenue per ASK inched up 1.4%, net revenues per ASK grew 2.6%. Average fuel price per liter increased 1%. However, cost per ASK fell 13.3% year over year, primarily owing to gains from sale and leaseback operations. Moreover, the metric was down 24.2%, excluding fuel. Total operating expenses declined 21.5% year over year to R$2.1 billion.



Gol Linhas, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the quarter with total liquidity (including cash and cash equivalents, financial investments, restricted cash and accounts receivable) of R$4.2 billioncompared with R$3 billion at the end of the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



This Latin American carrier generated operating cash flow of R$1.1 billion and repaid debt worth R$1.2 billion in the reported quarter. Additionally, long-term debt totaled R$11.95 billion at the end of the reported quarter, up 4.9% year over year.



Q2 & Q3 Outlook



Gol Linhas does not plan to operate on any of its international routes in the second quarter. As a result, total capacity is expected to fall approximately 80% in the period with 75% in domestic flights. With these capacity reductions, revenues are anticipated to decline 70% year over year to R$0.9 billion in the current quarter. The reduced capacity, low fuel consumption and cost-saving initiatives undertaken by the company are estimated to lead to an approximate 50% decline in total expenses.



With uncertainty surrounding the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, the company predicts a 70% year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenues as well.



