Gol Linhas (GOL) Posts Impressive Traffic Numbers for June

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ) recently reported a double-digit year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for June 2023.

In June, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 14% and 15.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 75.7%. The number of flight departures at GOL in June registered a 20.8% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passengers on board rose 21% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (12.9%) outpacing available seat kilometers (12.4%), the load factor increased to 76% from 75.7% in June 2023.

Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of total departures during the month, grew 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 20.3% in June. International departures surged 62.1% in June on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats surged 65.1% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 20.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric increased 31.2% year over year.

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Gol Linhas is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for June. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for June 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in June was 17.4 million. This compared favorably with the May 2023 figure of 17 million and 15.9 million in June 2022. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 95% in June 2023. The reading was similar a year ago. RYAAY operated more than 96,250 flights in June 2023.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings CPA and CSX Corporation CSX. Copa Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CSX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.42% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 25.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 32.5% over the past six months.

CSX has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.09% for the current year. CSX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.76%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX’s current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of CSX have gained 6.6% over the past six months.

