Gol Linhas (GOL) Posts Bland February Traffic Statistics

Owing to coronavirus-induced dwindling air-travel demand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ GOL traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, plunged 50.3% year over year in February.

With travel demand falling below the year-ago levels, the company reduced capacity significantly. In February, capacity measured in available seat kilometers contracted 50.4%. Since traffic decline and capacity contraction is almost at par, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) was constant on a year-over-year basis to 80.8%. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures slumped 53.2% and seats tanked 52.6%.

Due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the carrier is once again experiencing falling air travel demand. Demand in the domestic market declined 38% in February from January levels. Moreover, supply contracted 36% in February on a month-over-month basis. The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during February.

Gol Linhas operated 355 flights per day on average in February compared with 489 in January. The airline adjusted frequencies in order to match lower demand at São Paulo, Distrito Federal, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Bahia airports.

Notably, shares of Gol Linhas have plunged 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.5% increase.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Kansas City Southern KSU, FedEx Corporation FDX and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Kansas City and FedEx carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Kansas City, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 31.2%, respectively.

