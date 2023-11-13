Gol Linhas (GOL) October Traffic Increases From 2022 Level

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ) recently reported a double-digit year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for October 2023.

In October, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) increased 2.6% on a year-over-year basis, while available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) fell 1.2%. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for October 2023 improved to 84.5% from 81.4% in October 2022. The number of flight departures at GOL in October registered a 3.1% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passengers on board rose 8.6% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (4.7%) outpacing available seat kilometers (1%), the load factor increased to 84.6% from 81.6% in October 2022.

Internationally, the load factor increased to 83.4% from 79.7% in October 2022.

Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of total departures during the month, grew 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 4.7% in October. On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 9% year over year.

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Gol Linhas is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for October. Azul S.A. AZUL reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for October 2023, thanks to the buoyant traffic scenario.

In October, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 13.7% and 8.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 81.1% from 77.2% in October 2022.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (7.6%) outpacing available seat kilometers (3.1%), the load factor increased to 78.6% from 75.3% in October 2022.

Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 37.5% and 31.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor increased to 89.8% from 86.1% in October 2022.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for October 2023, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in October was 17.1 million, implying that 9% more passengers flew than a year ago. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) came in at 93% in October 2023. RYAAY operated more than 96,700 flights in October 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.