Gol Linhas' (GOL) May Traffic Increases From April Levels

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL posted impressive traffic numbers for the month of May, as air-travel demand picks up on increased vaccination programs.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, inched up 65% sequentially in May. With increased travel demand, the company increased its capacity significantly. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers rallied 55.1%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) moved up 5.2 percentage points (pp) from April levels to 88%.

Notably, traffic surged 519% year over year in May. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 425%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor increased 13.3 pp to 88% from year-ago period’s levels. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures skyrocketed 401% and seats surged 457.3%.

Gol Linhas transported 1.1 million passengers May (up 547% a year-over-year basis). The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during May.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

