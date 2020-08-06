Gol Linhas' (GOL) July Traffic Drops 80% Amid Coronavirus Woes

Due to coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ GOL traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), declined 80.2% year over year in July.



With travel demand way below year-ago levels, the company reduced capacity significantly. For July, capacity measured in available seat miles contracted 78.5%. With traffic declining more than the amount of capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell to 78.1% from 84.7% a year ago. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures plunged 78% and seats declined 78.9%.



However, with air-travel demand improving on the domestic front (domestic demand rose 114% in July compared with June), the company boosted its network to operate approximately 200 flights per day in July. It also reopened bases in Viracopos, Santarém, Uberlândia and Vitória da Conquista, simultaneously increasing frequencies at the Guarulhos, Brasilia and Galeao airports. Additionally, July capacity rose 117% over June. The carrier’s load factor was 78.1% in July on the domestic front. However, the carrier did not operate international flights in July.

Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Overview

Gol Linhas, carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), incurred a loss of 81 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.1. Net operating revenues of $66.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.9 million and also declined significantly year over year. Passenger revenues accounting for bulk (68%) of the top line plunged 91.8% on a year-over-year basis due to suppressed air-travel demand amid coronavirus concerns. (Read more: Gol Linhas Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Lag)



Other airline players, namely Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, SkyWest SKYW and Hawaiian Holdings HA, also incurred losses in the second quarter.



While SkyWest carries the same Zacks Rank as Gol Linhas, Allegiant and Hawaiian Holdings carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and #4 (Sell) respectively.



