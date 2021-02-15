Gol Linhas (GOL) January Sales Drop Due to Spike in Coronavirus

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL is witnessing a deceleration in travel demand due to rising coronavirus cases in Brazil. The airline, which had been seeing consistent recovery in domestic traffic ever since economies reopened, saw an 18% reduction in January sales (compared to December 2020) due to dampened travel demand, thanks to a second wave of Covid-19 cases in Brazil and seasonal softness in demand.



Nevertheless, Gol Linhas increased its January capacity by 3% to an average of 489 flights per day compared with the December 2020 levels. In fact, the company operated approximately 628 daily flights on peak days. However, the airline’s consolidated gross revenues for January decreased sequentially by 12% to R$ 810 million. Average load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 2.2 percentage points to 83.2% last month compared with December. Passenger revenue per available seat kilometers (PRASK) inched up 2.4% sequentially in January, but declined 12.5% year over year.



During January, Gol Linhas increased frequencies in its Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Fortaleza and Salvador hubs. The company is currently operating on 100% of its domestic network. The carrier’s net cash burn from operations was R$1 million per day in January. Due to rising demand trends, the company had managed to generate cash in November and December last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the carrier estimates net cash consumption of R$ 2 million per day, considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. In response to the low travel demand, Gol Linhas is reducing fixed costs and cutting back operations to align its network in accordance with current demand trends.

This month, the carrier will operate approximately 371 flights per day (around 51% of February 2020 level). The reduction in the company’s domestic flight schedule is due to weaker demand in Brazil as a result of the coronavirus case spike and the beginning of low season.



On a positive note, Gol Linhas received the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft in January following the latter’s ungrounding in November after 20 long months. The carrier believes the 737 MAX should help in its expansion plans, as it increases productivity by 24%, reduces fuel consumption by approximately 15% and enables the aircraft to have a range of around 1,000 kilometers more, compared with the current 737 NG aircraft it operates.



The airline, which is yet to see substantial improvement in corporate travel demand, believes that the successful roll out of coronavirus vaccines will facilitate recovery in the same.



Gol Linhas had approximately R$ 2.2 billion in total liquidity at the end of January 2021.

