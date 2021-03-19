Gol Linhas (GOL) Issues Revised First-Quarter 2021 Projections

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOL stated in an investor update that the carrier anticipates its capacity to plunge 7% in the March-end quarter of 2021 from the levels achieved in fourth-quarter 2020.

In January, the company operated approximately 493 flights a day (59% of the same period last year), while in February, the carrier operated nearly 355 flights a day (48% of the same period last year). In March, the carrier has resorted to even greater capacity reduction and operates approximately 250 flights a day (40% of the same period in 2020). Owing to low air travel demand following the second wave of coronavirus infections in Brazil, the aircraft is adjusting its fleet and will operate 59 aircraft in its network to control capacity and costs during the month of March.

Revised Update for First-Quarter 2021

For first-quarter 2021, the Latin American airline now expects its domestic routes served to decrease to 159 on an average (representing about 81% of the total domestic routes served in 2019), compared with 167 expected previously. The carrier now expects an average operating fleet of 74 flights (representing 67% of the average fleet operated in the same period of 2019). The previous expectation was an average operating fleet of 102 flights.

Gol Linhas now anticipates an average load factor of 82% for first-quarter 2021 compared with 78% expected earlier. Load factor was approximately 81% in the fourth quarter. Revenues for March-end quarter are expected to decrease 10% sequentially.

Net cash burn for first-quarter 2021 is now anticipated at R$3 per day (previous expectation was R$2 million). The carrier expects to end first-quarter 2021 with R$1.9 billion in liquidity and R$14.3 billion in adjusted net debt. The previous expectation was R$2.5 billion in liquidity and R$13.1 billion in adjusted net debt.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Kansas City Southern (KSU), Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI). Kansas City Southern carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Kansas City Southern, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 15%, 10% and 31.2%, respectively.

