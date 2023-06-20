GOL Linhas (GOL) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ) scaled a 52-week high of $4.76 in the trading session on Jun 19, 2023, before closing a tad lower at $4.67.

The company’s shares have gained 74.9% year to date, significantly higher than 27% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out the factors supporting the uptick.

Continued recovery in air travel demand in Brazil bodes well for Gol Linhas. In first-quarter 2023, revenues from passenger transportation, accounting for 92.2% of total revenues, jumped 50.6%, thanks to continued recovery in air travel demand in Brazil. Gol Linhas transported 7.9 million passengers in the first quarter, up 17.7% from the year-ago number. Strong air travel demand is likely to aid second-quarter results as well.

Meanwhile, Gol Linhas recently reported a double-digit year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity. In May 2023, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 13.1% and 14.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 76.1%. The number of flight departures at GOL in May registered a 20.7% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passenger on board rose 20.1% year over year.

Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of total departures during the month, grew 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 19.5% in May. International departures surged 66.9% in May on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats surged 68.9% internationally.

On the domestic front, passenger on board rose 19.7% year over year. Internationally, the metric increased 28.9% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.42% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 25.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 32.5% over the past six months.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. ALGT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT’s current-year earnings has improved 46.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of ALGT have soared 77.9% over the past six months.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.