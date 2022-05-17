Gol Linhas (GOL) Designates Celso Ferrer as the New CEO

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL announced that its President & CEO Paulo Kakinoff is set to shift from his current position to becoming a member of the board of directors. Kakinoff will be succeeded by Celso Ferrer, the vice president of operations. This transition will be effective Jul 1, 2022.

Kakinoff stated: “Celso and I have worked side by side for more than seven years. He is an experienced and well-prepared executive; one of the most competent I have known in all my professional career.”

Kakinoff has served the carrier since 2012. During his tenure, he led GOL through some of the industry’s most turbulent times (especially COVID) and transformed the airline’s customer experience.

Celso joined GOL in 2003 and has served the carrier in various capacities (including chief planning officer and chief operating officer) ever since. Interestingly, Celso is also a Boeing 737 pilot. Reacting to the development, he said: “I am honored and excited to be asked to serve as CEO. The core of GOL is our Team of Eagles; they make the difference for our Customers, and I look forward to serving them. We have a terrific team of leaders, many of whom I have had the joy of working alongside for many years.”

We expect Gol Linhas to yield the desired results and fully recover from the COVID-led crisis under the guidance of the new CEO.

