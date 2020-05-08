Gol Linhas (GOL) April Traffic LacklusterAmid Coronavirus Woes

With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging air-travel demand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ GOL consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), tanked 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Demand plunged both domestically (92.7%) as well as on the international front (99.5%), thanks to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

With Gol Linhas lowering capacity in response to dwindling demand, consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 93.5%. Due to the coronavirus-induced reduction in demand, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Latin American carrier redesigned its network beginning Mar 28 to provide essential services from the São Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell to 79.5% from 80.8% a year ago. Load factor declined as the fall in traffic was more than capacity contraction.

The metric dropped 1.3 percentage points to 75.8% domestically and 22.4 percentage points to 56.3% internationally. Moreover, total departures decreased 93.9% and seats declined 94.5%. The lackadaisical air-travel demand scenario can be gauged from the fact that Gol Linhas, which competes with the likes of Copa Holdings CPA, LATAM Airlines LTM and Azul AZUL in the Latin American aviation space, carried 94.5% passengers less in April 2020 than the year-ago level indicates.

Due to tepid air-travel demand, shares of GOL Linhas have depreciated 18.2% in the past month compared with its industry’s 15.6% decline.

