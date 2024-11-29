News & Insights

GOL Linhas Aéreas Pursues Tax Settlement Amid Restructuring

November 29, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. is seeking approval to settle tax liabilities as part of its Chapter 11 proceedings, demonstrating its commitment to fiscal responsibility and financial restructuring. The agreement is expected to convert a significant portion of the company’s debt into equity, potentially diluting current shares but not affecting GOL’s net financial debt. This move aligns with GOL’s strategy to tackle economic challenges and maintain stakeholder interests.

