Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:GOLL4) Price Target Decreased by 23.57% to 6.83

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:GOLL4) has been revised to 6.83 / share. This is an decrease of 23.57% from the prior estimate of 8.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.85% from the latest reported closing price of 2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLL4 is 0.05%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 129.89% to 28,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,377K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 88.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 727.75% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,167K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 403.50% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,418K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 17.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,322K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares, representing a decrease of 28.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 26.60% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,293K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

