Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. - ADR (GOL) Price Target Decreased by 29.35% to 4.35

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. - ADR (NYSE:GOL) has been revised to 4.35 / share. This is an decrease of 29.35% from the prior estimate of 6.15 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.34 to a high of 5.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOL is 0.02%, a decrease of 74.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 7,631K shares. The put/call ratio of GOL is 3.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 617K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOL by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing a decrease of 68.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOL by 86.55% over the last quarter.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 358K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 91.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOL by 1,575.23% over the last quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Background Information

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A is a Brazilian low-cost airline based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

