Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Symbol: GOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.72, changing hands as low as $15.50 per share. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GOL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.9186 per share, with $21.9819 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.55.

