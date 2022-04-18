Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GOL

In trading on Monday, shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Symbol: GOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.87, changing hands as low as $6.74 per share. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.78 per share, with $11.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.78.

