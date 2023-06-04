Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) Price Target Decreased by 8.70% to 12.66

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) has been revised to 12.66 / share. This is an decrease of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 13.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.13% from the latest reported closing price of 8.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLL4 is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 11,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,985K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 33.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,636K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 30.50% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,293K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,459K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 44.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.