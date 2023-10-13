Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) Price Target Decreased by 7.37% to 9.43

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) has been revised to 9.43 / share. This is an decrease of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 10.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.25 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.63% from the latest reported closing price of 6.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLL4 is 0.04%, an increase of 85.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 11,897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,985K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,636K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,293K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,606K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 59.92% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 832K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

