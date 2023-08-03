Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) Price Target Decreased by 18.26% to 10.38

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) has been revised to 10.38 / share. This is an decrease of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 12.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.98 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.16% from the latest reported closing price of 9.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLL4 is 0.03%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 11,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,985K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,636K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,293K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,459K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 832K shares. No change in the last quarter.

