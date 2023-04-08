Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) Price Target Decreased by 11.57% to 13.93

The average one-year price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3:GOLL4) has been revised to 13.93 / share. This is an decrease of 11.57% from the prior estimate of 15.75 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.64% from the latest reported closing price of 6.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 17.34% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLL4 by 22,474,539.83% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST BlackRock Global Strategies Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 205K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLL4 is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 11,641K shares.

