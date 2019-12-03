Gol Linhas Achieves Record Ticket Sales on Black Friday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL attained record-high sales for a Black Friday campaign. In just 24 hours, the company sold more than 450,000 tickets for travel during the December 2019-June 2020 period, registering a sale of more than R$120 million. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Recife and Salvador attracted maximum number of travelers.



On the first day of promotions, Gol Linhas’ Black Friday sales surged 38% from that recorded in last year’s Black Friday. Additionally, ticket volumes soared 51% year over year. On average, the company offered fares below R$265 with more than 165,000 tickets being sold at a price lower than R$150. The sale period ended on Dec 2, where more than 3 million seats were offered under the promotion.



The Brazilian low-cost airline’s digital channels were accessed by approximately 4 million unique visitors on Black Friday, indicating a 35% jump from the year-ago number. This highlights the strength in the company’s e-commerce platform. So far, Gol Linhas invested more than R$1.5 billion in the e-commerce platform’s growth.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better ranked stocks in the same space are Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS. While Allegiant sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alaska Air and Controladora Vuela carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Allegiant, Alaska Air and Controladora Vuela have rallied more than 69%, 11% and 90%, respectively, so far this year.



