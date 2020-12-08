GOL First To Resume Commercial Flights With Boeing 737 MAX

(RTTNews) - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), will become the first airline in the world to fly passengers on the Boeing 737 Max in almost two years, after the Brazilian airline announced it will resume services on 737 MAX starting December 9.

The first flights will be on routes to and from the company's hub in Sao Paulo. By the end of December, all seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in GOL's current fleet should be cleared to return fully to operation and will be gradually reincorporated into the company's flight schedules, the company said in a statement.

"Our first priority is always the Safety of our Customers," says Celso Ferrer, VP of Operations at GOL. "Consequently, following the new certification of the Boeing 737 MAX by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, United States) and ANAC (National Agency Civil Aviation Administration, Brazil), we are fully confident in the MAX's return to service."

Last month, the FAA lifted its ban on the 737 Max, 20 months after the aircraft was grounded following two crashes that killed 364 people.

An Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. It was the 737 Max's second accident in five months after 189 people were killed on a Lion Air flight in Indonesia.

The FAA published an Airworthiness Directive specifying design changes that must be made before the aircraft returns to service, issued a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community and published the MAX training requirements. Those actions do not allow the MAX to return immediately to the skies, the FAA said in a statement.

After the lifting of the ban, American Airlines announced it would return 737 MAX to passenger flights by the end of 2020, with a daily flight between Miami and New York City.

