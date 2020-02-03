GOL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (Symbol: GOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.61 per share. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.2997 per share, with $21.9819 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.39.

