GOL Announces Equity Investment Of $200 Mln In Preferred Shares By American Airlines

(RTTNews) - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has entered an investment agreement with American Airlines, Inc. for expansion of its commercial cooperation with American and an equity investment in the amount of $200 million by American in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest.

GOL noted that all holders of the company's preferred shares, including in the form of ADRs, will be able to exercise their preemptive rights to subscribe newly issued shares proportionate to their shareholdings.

