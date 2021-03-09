Gojek invests in Indonesian e-wallet firm LinkAja -statement

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Gojek has invested in Indonesian state-backed e-wallet company LinkAja which will now be a payment option on its app, the ride-hailing and payments firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gojek rival Grab announced in November it was leading a $100 million investment round in LinkAja, which also received investor commitments from Telkomsel.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by Jason Neely)

