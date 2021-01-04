US Markets

Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for $18 bln merger - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia, Bloomberg said on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Corrects dateline

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia, Bloomberg said on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The merged entity would create an Indonesian internet powerhouse with a combined valuation of more than $18 billion, the report added.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular