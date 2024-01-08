Going Into a Bullish 2024 with Crypto Billionaire Stelian Balta

After several grueling years of an all-encompassing bear market, the Web3 industry is giving strong signs of recovery as we enter 2024, the year of the halving. This recurring slashing of Bitcoin emissions has traditionally preceded bull markets and arguably gave rise to the 4 year crypto cycle.

We sat down with Stelian Balta, founder of HyperChain Capital and crypto billionaire who’s been active in the industry since 2013. He shared a few tips and stories of how even newcomers could take advantage of the future crypto markets, as well as a few places where uncertainty still looms.

Let’s start with getting to know a little more about you. How did you discover cryptocurrencies and began investing? Can you share a little about your investment strategy through these years?

SB: At the age of 16, I began designing and creating online games. This early passion led to me starting my first company during my first year of college, focusing on game development on MySpace and Facebook. My academic pursuits soon took a backseat as I decided to leave college to focus 100% on my business.

Transitioning from game development to the blockchain sector was a natural move to me. The games I developed featured virtual items that were highly valued by players, a concept that closely mirrors the essence of cryptocurrencies, which hold digital value.

I entered the blockchain space by creating software systems for trading cryptocurrencies, a venture that proved lucrative enough to allow me to buy some Bitcoin and Ether. Currently, I am the founder of HyperChain Capital and we work hard every day with our partners and companies to build a healthy ecosystem in this new decentralized global system.

The Web3 industry has changed a lot in these ten years, including getting this fancy new moniker. Would you say that it’s maturing now? And does that mean that the window of opportunity for “making it” might close soon for those starting right now?

SB: It has certainly matured over the years, but it still remains dynamic and full of opportunities. The increasing involvement of institutional investors, driven by clearer regulations and innovative financial products, suggests that the industry will continue to evolve. The innovation in the blockchain space is still ongoing, and that means that there’s still plenty of possibility to make money and join this industry for newcomers.

ETFs are the main narrative of the past few months as we might finally see a true spot Bitcoin ETF being approved. Assuming that we do get it, the next logical question is “what now?” How will the narrative evolve from here?

SB: I believe that all predictions about this are speculative, considering the legal complexities of ETFs. However, I maintain an optimistic view. The approval of a Bitcoin or Ethereum ETF in the US could indeed be a game-changer. It would open up opportunities for investors to engage with a new type of investment, diversifying their portfolios beyond traditional assets.

This step would not only introduce them to the innovative and dynamic world of blockchain technology and digital currencies but also potentially merge the conventional financial markets with the fast-evolving digital economy. Such a development could significantly alter investment strategies, possibly leading to an influx of substantial capital into the market, maybe in the range of hundreds of billions of dollars.

You’ve said in other interviews that you expect 2024 to be a bullish year. Are there specific factors that you’re considering with this prediction?

SB: As US interest rates are expected to drop later this year, coupled with the Bitcoin halving, a well-defined regulatory framework starting to emerge, and the overall positive momentum, there's indeed potential for an upcoming bull market.

This is part of the natural market cycle, characterized by its highs and lows. What stands out most, however, is the unprecedented situation where hundreds of millions of people are now aware of cryptocurrencies, a scenario we haven't seen before.

Each “cycle” has some kind of driver narrative — we had blockchain technology and ICOs in 2017 or DeFi and NFTs in 2021. What will be the DeFi and NFTs of this cycle?

SB: I believe predicting the driving forces of the next crypto cycle is quite challenging. Each cycle, as we've seen, brings its own unique narrative. As for what will define this cycle, it's a bit of a mystery. The crypto world is incredibly dynamic and always full of surprises. While I'd love to have a crystal ball to foresee the future trends, the truth is, we all are in a position of watchful anticipation, ready to adapt and learn as the new cycle unfolds.

Are there any investments you’ve made in the past that you’re still holding and are bullish on for this cycle?

SB: I believe in adopting a long-term perspective, spanning multiple business cycles. Our initial investments in projects like Cosmos, Fantom, Polkadot, and others, which began in 2017 and 2018, stand as a testament to our commitment to this strategy.

We are particularly bullish on Fantom. At the heart of the Fantom ecosystem is its commitment to nurturing its native creators in areas like GameFi, DeFi and beyond. A unique advantage for developers on Fantom is the direct revenue-generating mechanisms like gas monetization, which allows dApps to earn a portion of the gas fees they produce. This feature enables creators on Fantom to earn more compared to those on other networks, giving them a significant competitive advantage.

Lastly, a personal question. What motivated you to put in the work in investing and making millions and billions? Did this vision evolve over time?

SB: In my career, I've always tried to have a positive impact. I focus on building and guiding teams and companies to achieve their goals. From my own experience, including many challenges, I've learned the importance of three things: working very hard, staying curious and eager to learn, and always having a clear goal. This approach is straightforward but requires a lot of dedication and humility.

