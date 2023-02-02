Going Bargain Shopping? 2 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

Throughout the years, the stock market has proved to be an incredible vehicle to build wealth, but this doesn't happen overnight. Many investors are struggling with significant volatility from some of their favorite stocks right now, but the market is still ripe with opportunity for long-term investors with capital to put to work.

If you're bargain-shopping right now, here are two no-brainer stocks to add to your buy list.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has made it easy for anyone, almost anywhere, to find accommodations for just a day or up to months at a time. Whether you're a "digital nomad," a business traveler, or looking for a great vacation spot for the family but don't want to stay in a hotel, Airbnb's platform has opened up a new world of travel.

From luxury stays to homestays in charming neighborhoods around the globe, it's not hard to see why this business model has continued to attract travelers' dollars even as fears of a potential recession lurk.

And Airbnb isn't only betting on the long-term growth of the travel industry. It's continuing to cultivate a presence as a go-to platform amid the changing world of work. The company introduced its Live and Work Anywhere initiative for its own employees in 2022, allowing workers to move anywhere within their own country without affecting their salaries, and even spend months abroad working and traveling if they wish.

The company is partnering with local governments around the world to make it easier for all remote workers -- a group that management has identified as a key source of growth -- to take advantage of a growing digital economy as many countries try to attract these digital nomads.

For example, Airbnb just launched its Dubai remote working hub, which it calls "a one-stop-shop for aspiring remote workers" that "provides accommodation inspiration, entry requirement information, and visa policies" for working remotely in Dubai.

With the digital economy rapidly advancing and the company's flexible living arrangements, its platform is a logical destination for these workers. Management has indicated it plans to fine-tune its long-term accommodations to take advantage of the considerable market opportunity. Long-term stays (28 days or longer) already comprise about one-fifth of all its bookings.

The company also wants to tap into the growing attraction of hosting to earn extra money. Hosts have earned upward of $180 billion since Airbnb was founded nearly 15 years ago.

With a profitable and fast-growing business, and roughly $10 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter to help it weather any near-term storm, a bear market could be a prime time to invest in Airbnb.

2. Costco

Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ: COST) chain of warehouse stores around the world and its e-commerce site sell a wide range of products (often in bulk) at discounted prices. It has remained incredibly popular with consumers in both up and down markets, and it's easy to see why: Its cheaper prices are especially attractive amid fear of an impending recession.

The big-box retail concept hasn't always been resilient during economic difficulty, but Costco's continued price advantage and proven financial hardiness go back to core elements of its business.

These include the trust it's created with consumers, extensive offerings across virtually every consumer product category (including groceries and health and beauty products), consistently low prices for third-party goods and its house brands -- and importantly, its membership program.

You need to buy a membership card to shop in its stores, and if you shop online without one, you'll likely pay much higher prices.

Memberships start at $60 a year, which provides access to products for the needs of an entire family -- often for far less than what traditional retailers charge. Additional benefits include gasoline discounts and savings on prescription drugs.

Its higher subscription tiers include business memberships to help entrepreneurs save on supplies and items for resale.

With this range of savings, Costco boasts a roughly 93% membership renewal rate. In the first quarter of its fiscal 2023 (ended Nov. 20), the company reported $4.3 billion in membership fees in the last 12 months. And in that first quarter, Costco generated net sales of $53 billion and net income of $1.4 billion, increases of 8% and 3%, respectively, from a year ago.

Given Costco's continued resilience amid fluctuating consumer spending, its excellent financials, and its mainstay status for households and businesses around the world, this stock is a no-brainer addition to a buy-and-hold portfolio. It also pays a dividend, albeit with a modest yield of about 1%, which has risen approximately 230% over the trailing decade while helping enrich investors with a total return of roughly 500%.

Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

