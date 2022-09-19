"Going back in time": Europe's coal imports to hit multi-year highs in 2022

By Fransiska Nangoy

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European imports of thermal coal could be the highest in at least four years in 2022 and may rise further next year, analysts said on Monday, highlighting the extent of the energy crisis resulting from sanctions on top supplier Russia.

Sanctions imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine have cut many European countries off from supply of power-generation fuels from Russia, the continent's top supplier, driving prices for coal, natural gas and electricity in Europe to record levels.

Europe's imports of thermal coal in 2022 could rise to about 100 million tonnes, the most since 2017, according to Noble Resources International Pte Ltd, while commodities pricing agency Argus expects shipments to reach a four-year high.

Both Noble and Argus expect European demand for the power generation fuel to rise further in 2023.

"Europe is going back in time," Rodrigo Echeverri, head of research at Noble, said at the annual Coaltrans conference in Bali on Monday.

In the absence of Russia, South Africa would likely emerge as a significant supplier of better-burning coal to Europe this year and next, Andrew Jones, an editor at Argus Media told the conference. He added that Russia would boost supplies to China, India and Turkey.

Echeverri estimates global supply of seaborne thermal coal at 983 million tonnes, falling short of demand at 996 million tonnes, despite economic slowing in China pushing that country's imports into their first decline since 2015.

China's demand for seaborne thermal coal could drop by about 45 million tonnes to 210 million tonnes this year, hit particularly by a slowdown in the manufacturing and property sectors, he added.

Noble expected a lot of the increase in supply this year to come from Indonesia while Australian output dropped due to heavy rain, Echeverri said.

"We expect gas prices to remain high until 2025, supporting high coal prices," he said.

Front-month physical thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port GCLNWCPFBMc2, a global benchmark, is currently trading just under an all-time high of $483.50 per tonne in March.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.