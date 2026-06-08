GoHealth Secures Full Lender Support For Restructuring Ahead Of AEP 2026; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) slipped 36% after the company announced a voluntary, prepackaged Chapter 11 process designed to strengthen its financial position before the 2026 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

The restructuring plan has already won backing from 100% of its lenders, more than 60% of Class A common stockholders, and over 99% of GoHealth Holdings, LLC interest holders, ensuring a smooth path forward.

Under the plan, ownership of the company will shift to certain lenders, preferred equity will be reinstated, and trade payables along with ordinary obligations will be paid in full. Common equity holders are set to receive a cash payment, while operations will continue without disruption. The company emphasized that its services for Medicare consumers and partners will remain unaffected throughout the process.

CEO Vijay Kotte said the restructuring provides GoHealth with new owners and a stronger financial foundation, positioning the company to continue innovating in Medicare services. He noted that the board support from financial partners reflects confidence in GoHealth's business model and its ability to deliver value in the healthcare marketplace.

The company expects to complete the restructuring quickly and emerge before AEP 2026, allowing it to focus on securing and serving members more effectively. By reinforcing its capital structure, GoHealth aims to drive innovation and strengthen its role in the consumer healthcare value chain.

GOCO has traded between $0.43 and $7.11 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.43, down 36.19%.

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