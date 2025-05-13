GoHealth Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) posted a first quarter net loss of $9.8 million, compared to a net loss of $21.3 million in the prior year period. Net loss to GoHealth was $4.4 million compared to a loss of $9.2 million. Net loss per share of class A common stock was $0.52 compared to a loss of $1.04. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million, a 56.4% increase compared to $26.9 million in the prior year period.

First quarter net revenues were $221.0 million, a 19.1% increase compared to $185.6 million in the prior year period.

