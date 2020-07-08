GoHealth plans to raise $790 million in U.S. IPO

US Markets

July 8 (Reuters) - Online health insurance marketplace GoHealth Inc said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to $790 million in its initial public offering at a valuation of about $6.26 billion.

The company, which provides a platform that connects consumers and small businesses with health plans using algorithms, plans to offer 39.5 million shares in the IPO at a price of between $18 per share and $20 per share.

IPO-hopefuls have been capitalizing on the rebound in U.S. investor demand for new listings after the coronavirus outbreak had slammed the brakes on capital markets.

Centerbridge, NVX Holdings and Blizzard Management Feeder LLC are among the biggest investors in GoHealth, while Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters to the IPO.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GOCO".

