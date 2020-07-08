GoHealth plans to raise $790 million in U.S. IPO

July 8 (Reuters) - Online health insurance marketplace GoHealth Inc said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to $790 million in its initial public offering at a valuation of about $6.26 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.