GoHealth, Inc Q1 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoHealth, Inc (GOCO) reported Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.22 million, or -$1.04 per share. This compares with -$9.18 million, or -$1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $185.60 million from $183.16 million last year.

GoHealth, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$9.22 Mln. vs. -$9.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.04 vs. -$1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $185.60 Mln vs. $183.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.