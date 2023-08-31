GoHealth Inc - (GOCO) Price Target Increased by 30.43% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for GoHealth Inc - (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 30.43% from the prior estimate of 11.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from the latest reported closing price of 15.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoHealth Inc -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOCO is 0.13%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 5,592K shares. The put/call ratio of GOCO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 4,180K shares representing 44.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 203K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

Eversept Partners holds 105K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 19.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 20.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 91K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 45.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 100.95% over the last quarter.

GoHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth’s mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans.

