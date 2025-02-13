GoHealth, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

GoHealth will release its Q4 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

GoHealth, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025. CEO Vijay Kotte and CFO Brendan Shanahan will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results, which will be accessible on GoHealth’s Investor Relations website. GoHealth is a prominent health insurance marketplace focused on Medicare and aims to simplify the health insurance enrollment process for consumers through its technology platform, which is enhanced by machine-learning algorithms and extensive insurance purchasing data. The company's approach has helped millions enroll in Medicare plans since its inception.

Potential Positives

GoHealth is set to announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

The conference call and live audio webcast will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to hear directly from senior leadership, enhancing communication between the company and its investors.

GoHealth’s innovative technology platform positions it as a leader in the health insurance marketplace, emphasizing its focus on consumer needs and the importance of its services in navigating health insurance options.

The company’s successful enrollment of millions in Medicare plans highlights its effectiveness and reputation in the market, reinforcing confidence among investors and consumers alike.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results release on February 27, 2025, may raise concerns among investors about potential negative results if the company feels the need to schedule the announcement, which could suggest previous struggles.

The reliance on a proprietary technology platform and licensed agents raises questions regarding the scalability and sustainability of the business model in an increasingly competitive market.

FAQ

When will GoHealth release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

GoHealth will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

Who will discuss GoHealth's financial results during the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Vijay Kotte and CFO Brendan Shanahan.

How can I access the live audio webcast of GoHealth's conference call?

The live audio webcast can be accessed on GoHealth's Investor Relations website at https://investors.gohealth.com/.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the call concludes.

What services does GoHealth provide?

GoHealth is a digital health company focused on health insurance marketplaces, particularly for Medicare, helping consumers make informed choices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GOCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $GOCO stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GoHealth, Inc.





(GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on the morning of February 27, 2025.





Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and Chief Financial Officer, Brendan Shanahan, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on the day of the release at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website,





https://investors.gohealth.com/





. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.











About GoHealth, Inc.







GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit





https://www.gohealth.com





.







Investor Relations







John Shave







jshave@gohealth.com

















Media Relations









Pressinquiries@gohealth.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.