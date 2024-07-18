GoHealth (GOCO) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

GoHealth (GOCO) shares soared 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.98. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28% gain over the past four weeks.

GoHealth continues to evolve as a Medicare engagement company from a traditional Medicare enrollment company. Its effort to cater to customers via proprietary and objective tools, training and incentive structures justifies efforts on building high-quality, long-term relationships with its consumers and play an unique and vital role in the Medicare landscape.



It is focusing on streamlining processes and improving call handle times and is thus launching Encompass Express. It is also focusing on making investment to expand data and interactive capabilities in Customer 360, improving PlanFitCheckups to improve customer satisfaction, and finallyl aunching and testing a digital first consumer shopping experience, enabling consumers to start the shopping process online. These investments are part of its long-term shift from a Medicare enrollment company to a Medicare engagement company.



The 2025 final rate notice points to an increase in margin pressure for health plans, which increases the likelihood of benefit disruptions and market exits, especially for non-special needs plans. Though health plans are facing margin pressure, many are seeking targeted growth in specific markets and products and GoHealth is well positioned to help health plans achieve targeted growth in specific markets and products.



This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -39.6%. Revenues are expected to be $140.66 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For GoHealth, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GoHealth belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Another stock from the same industry, Reinsurance Group (RGA), closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $215.30. Over the past month, RGA has returned 3.6%.

Reinsurance Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $4.94. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.3%. Reinsurance Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.